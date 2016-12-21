After slow start, snow is catching up in Western mountains
After a dry autumn, snowfall is rebounding to normal levels at Western ski areas and in the mountains that feed the vital Colorado River. Snow totals were encouraging across most of the region Wednesday, especially in Oregon, eastern Nevada and Utah, where it stood as high as 176 percent of average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Tue
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC