8 things to do in Boulder County today, Dec. 27
In this multimedia presentation, Mr. Freiman transports his audience into Abbey Road Studio for a look at the revolutionary techniques used during the production of "Revolution," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Blackbird," and other songs from the White Album. It's an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles' performances and recording sessions, allowing the audience to see and hear the evolution of these groundbreaking songs and their lasting influence on popular music,4:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $6-$11; 303-444-7328.
