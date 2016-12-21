8 things to do in Boulder County today, Dec. 21, 2016
After traveling the world alongside migrating birds and diving the oceans in acclaimed nature documentaries, Winged Migrations and Oceans, Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud return to the lush green forests that emerged across Europe following the last Ice Age. Winter had gone on for 80,000 years when, in a short period of time the ice retreated, the landscape metamorphosed, the cycle of seasons was established and the beasts occupied their new kingdom, 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $6-$11; 303-444-7328.
