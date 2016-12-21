8 things to do in Boulder County today, Dec. 20

Colin Cantwell, designer of the original Star Wars spacecrafts including the Death Star, TIE Fighter, etc. will be at the Trident Bookstore for story-telling and signing of his new book, "CoreFires," 4 p.m., Trident Booksellers, 940 Pearl St., Boulder; free; 303-443-3133 or facebook.com/events/1195698573845053 .

