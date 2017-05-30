UW, UW Bothell Scientists Explain New Discovery in Gravitational Wave Astronomy
The announcement that a third collision of black holes has been detected three billion light years away validates the work of hundreds of scientists, including teams at the University of Washington and UW Bothell. The discovery was made using a detector located at Hanford in eastern Washington and its twin in Louisiana, together known as the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up! (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC