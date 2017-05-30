UW, UW Bothell Scientists Explain New...

UW, UW Bothell Scientists Explain New Discovery in Gravitational Wave Astronomy

The announcement that a third collision of black holes has been detected three billion light years away validates the work of hundreds of scientists, including teams at the University of Washington and UW Bothell. The discovery was made using a detector located at Hanford in eastern Washington and its twin in Louisiana, together known as the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory .

