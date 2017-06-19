Swift Network Expansion and 250 More Jobs in Community Transita s Six-Year Plan
Community Transit's Draft 2017-2022 Transit Development Plan has called for hiring about 250 new employees by 2022 to help provide 38 percent more transit service for Snohomish County residents. While most of those jobs will be bus drivers, there is a need for mechanics, IT professionals and other support staff that will push agency employment above 800 in the next six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up! (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC