Swift Network Expansion and 250 More Jobs in Community Transita s Six-Year Plan

Community Transit's Draft 2017-2022 Transit Development Plan has called for hiring about 250 new employees by 2022 to help provide 38 percent more transit service for Snohomish County residents. While most of those jobs will be bus drivers, there is a need for mechanics, IT professionals and other support staff that will push agency employment above 800 in the next six years.

