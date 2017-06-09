Former Washington Insurance Agent Charged in Theft of Clients' Money
Levi Watson, 44, of Bothell, Wash., faces one count of first-degree theft and one count of money laundering, both felonies. Watson was licensed to sell insurance and was an agent for American Family Insurance from 2011 to 2014 in Mill Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|21 hr
|rrs
|19
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up! (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC