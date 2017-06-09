Former Washington Insurance Agent Cha...

Former Washington Insurance Agent Charged in Theft of Clients' Money

Levi Watson, 44, of Bothell, Wash., faces one count of first-degree theft and one count of money laundering, both felonies. Watson was licensed to sell insurance and was an agent for American Family Insurance from 2011 to 2014 in Mill Creek.

