DHS S&T Awards $200K to Washington State Startup for Defense Against Cyber-Threats

WASHINGTON The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate awarded $200,000 to Veramine, Inc. of Bothell, Washington, to harden the cyber-defenses of financial institutions. This research-and-development effort will focus on adding cyber-intrusion deception, moving-target defense, and isolation and containment capabilities to strengthen detection and response capabilities.

