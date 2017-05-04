New I-405 shoulder lane reduces north...

New I-405 shoulder lane reduces northbound travel times - for now

One week in, the new shoulder lane on Interstate 405 - the first of several planned shoulder expansions on state highways in the coming years - has reduced travel times, although officials stress that it is too early to make any official conclusions. On April 24, the state Department of Transportation opened a 1.8-mile section of the shoulder of northbound I-405, between Highway 527 in Bothell and Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.

