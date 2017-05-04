New I-405 shoulder lane reduces northbound travel times - for now
One week in, the new shoulder lane on Interstate 405 - the first of several planned shoulder expansions on state highways in the coming years - has reduced travel times, although officials stress that it is too early to make any official conclusions. On April 24, the state Department of Transportation opened a 1.8-mile section of the shoulder of northbound I-405, between Highway 527 in Bothell and Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up! (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC