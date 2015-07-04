Edmonds PCC announces expansion efforts to include taqueria, cafe
Remodeling efforts are underway at PCC Natural Markets' Edmonds location, with a rotisserie, cafA© and taqueria among the new offerings planned. The PCC has been in Edmonds' Westgate neighborhood since 2008, taking over the former Albertson's store at the corner of Edmonds Way and 100th Avenue West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up! (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC