Construction Begins on Community Transit's New Seaway Transit Center Near Paine Field
The first phase of construction on Community Transit's Swift Green Line is taking place this week as contractors begin work on the Seaway Transit Center across from the main gate to the Boeing Everett plant. When the transit center opens in mid-to late 2018, it will serve as a hub for Paine Field-area bus service.
