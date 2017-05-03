Construction Begins on Community Tran...

Construction Begins on Community Transit's New Seaway Transit Center Near Paine Field

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

The first phase of construction on Community Transit's Swift Green Line is taking place this week as contractors begin work on the Seaway Transit Center across from the main gate to the Boeing Everett plant. When the transit center opens in mid-to late 2018, it will serve as a hub for Paine Field-area bus service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bothell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16) Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
woman put in jail for carrying protest sign (Oct '16) Oct '16 rlwaller 1
See all Bothell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bothell Forum Now

Bothell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bothell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bothell, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC