CarlsonCast May12--7am hour

Friday May 12 Read more: KVI-AM Seattle

A signature drive for an initiative that would ban what many call 'illegal drug consumption sites' in King County was launched Thursday May 11, 2017. KVI's John Carlson interviews the initiative organizer of I-27 to put Seattle's proposed heroin injection sites up for a county-wide vote.

