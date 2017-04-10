UW Bothell presents Alan Boss the 201...

UW Bothell presents Alan Boss the 2017 Distinguished Teaching Award

Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Bothell Reporter

The University of Washington Bothell has given Alan Boss, an assistant professor in the School of Business, its top teaching honor for 2017, the Distinguished Teaching Award. Chancellor Wolf Yeigh said Boss "consistently performs at the highest level and fully represents the values that faculty and students at the University of Washington Bothell have for teaching and learning."

