Mason County man charged with second-...

Mason County man charged with second-degree murder after shooting intruder in shower

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Olympian

Bail was set at $250,000 for a Mason County homeowner who admitted to fatally shooting an intruder in the shower on his property. Belfair resident Bruce F. Fanning, 59, appeared Monday in Mason County Superior Court on one count of second-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bothell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
woman put in jail for carrying protest sign (Oct '16) Oct '16 rlwaller 1
See all Bothell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bothell Forum Now

Bothell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bothell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Bothell, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC