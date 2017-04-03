Lipe honored by NHTSA

On March 27, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration honored Mi Ae Lipe of Bothell, Wash. with the NHTSA Public Service Award at the 2017 Lifesavers Conference in Charlotte, N.C. The South Korean-born Lipe volunteered many hours over the past five years to push the state towards strengthening driver license testing and training.

