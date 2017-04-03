Earthquake early-warning system comes to Washington a " but ita s not for the public yet
"I never thought I would actually see this in my career," said Ervin, chairman of the board of a Bothell engineering firm that's the first company in Washington to begin using earthquake early warning. The breakthrough came last week, when the prototype ShakeAlert system in California was fully extended to include Washington and Oregon.
