Earthquake early-warning system comes...

Earthquake early-warning system comes to Washington a " but ita s not for the public yet

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Columbian

"I never thought I would actually see this in my career," said Ervin, chairman of the board of a Bothell engineering firm that's the first company in Washington to begin using earthquake early warning. The breakthrough came last week, when the prototype ShakeAlert system in California was fully extended to include Washington and Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bothell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
woman put in jail for carrying protest sign (Oct '16) Oct '16 rlwaller 1
See all Bothell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bothell Forum Now

Bothell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bothell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Bothell, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC