Ancient Bones Reveal Girl's Tough Lif...

Ancient Bones Reveal Girl's Tough Life in Early Americas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Scientific American

Cave diver Alexandro Alvarez inspects the skull of Naia, the 12,000-13,000 year-old human skeleton discovered in a submerged cave on the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico in 2007. Credit: Daniel Riordan Araujo For more than 12,000 years, the adolescent girl's bones lay deep in a Mexican cave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bothell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
woman put in jail for carrying protest sign Oct '16 rlwaller 1
See all Bothell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bothell Forum Now

Bothell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bothell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bothell, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC