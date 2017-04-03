Ancient Bones Reveal Girl's Tough Life in Early Americas

Cave diver Alexandro Alvarez inspects the skull of Naia, the 12,000-13,000 year-old human skeleton discovered in a submerged cave on the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico in 2007. Credit: Daniel Riordan Araujo For more than 12,000 years, the adolescent girl's bones lay deep in a Mexican cave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.