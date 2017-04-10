Altor BioScience Corporation And CMC ...

Altor BioScience Corporation And CMC Biologics Announce Agreement For Manufacture And Validation Of Altor 's IL-15 Superagonist Molecule, ALT-803, For Use In Phase III Clinical Trials BOTHELL, Washington and MIRAMAR, Florida, U.S.A., April 13, 2017-CMC ICOS Biologics, Inc. , a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, and Altor BioScience Corporation , a leading developer of novel cytokine-based immunotherapeutics for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that they have entered into a manufacturing agreement for the cGMP manufacturing of Altor's ALT-803 molecule for use in Phase 3 clinical trials.

