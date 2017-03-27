WSU Spokane branch could become campus

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Daily Evergreen

The Washington Senate is considering a bill that would change WSU Spokane's designation to a campus rather than a branch. HB 1107 would reflect the university's practice of dropping the term branch, WSU lobbyist Chris Mulick said to the Senate Higher Education Committee as it considered the bill that had already passed the House with a 91-6 vote.

