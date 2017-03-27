With victory near, Obamacare supporters rally in Bothell
Supporters of Obamacare woke up Friday morning thinking they still needed to defend the law from Republican efforts to replace it. As the political drama played out in the other Washington, a handful of advocates held signs outside Congresswoman Suzan DelBene's district office in Bothell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC