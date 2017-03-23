UW Bothell professor wins $549,000 grant for zebrafish research
Hung Cao, University of Washington Bothell electrical engineering assistant professor, has been awarded $549,000 from the National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program. Cao will use the five-year grant to continue developing tiny electronics to monitor the hearts of free-swimming zebrafish, a popular aquarium fish often used in research.
