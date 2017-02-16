Even when it comes to charter schools...

Even when it comes to charter schools, DeVos's ideas far from what's in place here

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Seattle Times

It's too early to tell what impact Betsy DeVos's tenure as education secretary will have on Washington state's public-education system. But after DeVos was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Washington education leaders and advocates agree on one thing: DeVos' education agenda is in stark contrast with Washington's.

Read more at Seattle Times.

