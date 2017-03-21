Charges: Man bound, beat nephew at Be...

Charges: Man bound, beat nephew at Bellevue workplace

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

King County Prosecutors say a 43-year-old Bothell man tied up, assaulted and robbed his nephew at the family business in Bellevue earlier this month on the belief that he stole some of his belongings.

Bothell, WA

