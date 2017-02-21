Bothell group creates more than 17,000 quilts
From 1979 to 2016, the quilters at First Lutheran Church of Bothell made 17,343 quilts. The group continues its efforts this year, meeting every Thursday morning to create quilts to donate to Lutheran World Relief , area seniors and Eastside Baby Corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bothell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb 9
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC