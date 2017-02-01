Nonprofits pitch causes for filmmakers

Nonprofits pitch causes for filmmakers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter

Photo by Anastasia Stepankowsky: Seattle filmmakers Amy Benson, Jill Freidberg, and Eli Kimaro give advice to community organizations and filmmakers at Northwest Film Forum's "Meet Up for a Cause" event. Northwest Film Forum's auditorium was ripe with ideas during its "Meet Up for a Cause" event last Wednesday evening, which provided an opportunity for community organizations to meet and pitch story ideas to Seattle filmmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bothell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
woman put in jail for carrying protest sign Oct '16 rlwaller 1
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16) Sep '16 Ben 4
Woodinville Tree Identification Aug '16 Will 1
See all Bothell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bothell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for King County was issued at February 02 at 4:00PM PST

Bothell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bothell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Bothell, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC