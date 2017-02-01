Nonprofits pitch causes for filmmakers

Photo by Anastasia Stepankowsky: Seattle filmmakers Amy Benson, Jill Freidberg, and Eli Kimaro give advice to community organizations and filmmakers at Northwest Film Forum's "Meet Up for a Cause" event. Northwest Film Forum's auditorium was ripe with ideas during its "Meet Up for a Cause" event last Wednesday evening, which provided an opportunity for community organizations to meet and pitch story ideas to Seattle filmmakers.

