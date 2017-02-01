Nonprofits pitch causes for filmmakers
Photo by Anastasia Stepankowsky: Seattle filmmakers Amy Benson, Jill Freidberg, and Eli Kimaro give advice to community organizations and filmmakers at Northwest Film Forum's "Meet Up for a Cause" event. Northwest Film Forum's auditorium was ripe with ideas during its "Meet Up for a Cause" event last Wednesday evening, which provided an opportunity for community organizations to meet and pitch story ideas to Seattle filmmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
|Woodinville Tree Identification
|Aug '16
|Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC