2017 Legislature committees include n...

2017 Legislature committees include new leadership changes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: HeraldNet

New 1st District State Sen. Guy Palumbo will be ranking minority Democratic member of the Senate Higher Education committee, new 1st District State Rep. Shelley Kloba will be vice chairwoman of the House committee on commerce and gaming, and second-term 21st Legislative District State Rep. Strom Peterson will become vice chairman of the House committee on the capital budget in addition to continuing as vice chairman of the House Environment Committee. In addition to Palumbo's position on the Higher Education Committee, he also will serve on the Senate committee on local government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bothell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
woman put in jail for carrying protest sign Oct '16 rlwaller 1
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16) Sep '16 Ben 4
Woodinville Tree Identification Aug '16 Will 1
See all Bothell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bothell Forum Now

Bothell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bothell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bothell, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC