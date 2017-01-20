2017 Legislature committees include new leadership changes
New 1st District State Sen. Guy Palumbo will be ranking minority Democratic member of the Senate Higher Education committee, new 1st District State Rep. Shelley Kloba will be vice chairwoman of the House committee on commerce and gaming, and second-term 21st Legislative District State Rep. Strom Peterson will become vice chairman of the House committee on the capital budget in addition to continuing as vice chairman of the House Environment Committee. In addition to Palumbo's position on the Higher Education Committee, he also will serve on the Senate committee on local government.
