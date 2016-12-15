Local Unions Call on University of Washington to Become a 'Sanctuary Campus' and Combat Hate

Local unions representing employees of University of Washington's Seattle, Tacoma, and Bothell campuses delivered a joint letter to university officials outlining steps they could take to declare the school a "sanctuary campus." This status would protect immigrant, undocumented, Muslim, and LGBTQ+ students and workers from discrimination and political targeting in the wake of Donald Trump's election, union representatives said during a press conference this afternoon.

