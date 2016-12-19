International Thespian Society Awards...

International Thespian Society Awards First Internship

Monday Dec 19

As part of its 100th Anniversary in 2017, The Costumer has awarded a national internship in costuming to an outstanding student in the International Thespian Society , the nation's oldest and largest theatre-arts honorary society for high school students. This partnership marks the first internship for ITS.

