ALC NetworX Offers RAVENNA-2-SAP Tool Dec 12, 2016

Bothell, Washington, -ALC NetworX, developers of the RAVENNA audio networking technology, has announced the release of RAV2SAP, a RAVENNA-to-SAP freeware conversion tool designed to help connect RAVENNA devices to other AES67 devices. Crucial to the success of any network is connection management between devices and the exchange of SDP data, which describes specific stream characteristics and connection information.

