Suspected Mukilteo shooter writing rap lyrics in jail
A man charged with the shooting murder of his ex-girlfriend and two other men during a Washington state house party has been writing rap lyrics from jail about the killings - a decision that could influence prosecutors to seek his death penalty, a report says. Allen Ivanov, 20, is charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of his former girlfriend Anna Bui, a 19-year-old college student he referred to as his "dream girl."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bothell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor...
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
|Woodinville Tree Identification
|Aug '16
|Will
|1
|Early morning fire in Bothell started by candle...
|Aug '16
|Aida
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bothell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC