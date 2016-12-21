Suspected Mukilteo shooter writing ra...

Suspected Mukilteo shooter writing rap lyrics in jail

Tuesday Nov 22 Read more: New York Daily News

A man charged with the shooting murder of his ex-girlfriend and two other men during a Washington state house party has been writing rap lyrics from jail about the killings - a decision that could influence prosecutors to seek his death penalty, a report says. Allen Ivanov, 20, is charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of his former girlfriend Anna Bui, a 19-year-old college student he referred to as his "dream girl."

