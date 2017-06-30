Bossier police seek 2 runaways

Authorities say 17-year-old Jailyn Pouncy, of Shreveport, and 13-year-old Shiress Brown, of Bossier City, left the shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City sometime Friday evening. Pouncy stands 5'6" tall, weighs 150 pounds and last was seen wearing a tank top and black tights with green shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.