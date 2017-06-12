Woman, 52, and child die in crash nea...

Woman, 52, and child die in crash near Doddridge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A woman and a child were killed Thursday in a wreck on Interstate 49 in Doddridge according to an Arkansas State Police report. Verita G. Rone, 52 of Bossier City, La., and an unnamed female minor were killed in the crash according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trenna bonnette 44 min igor4 1
Loosest vagina in Benton ? Wed Yep12 3
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jun 12 Just me 55
Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10) Jun 9 Tyrone Johnson 8
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton? Jun 8 Noname 2
News Three charged with manufacture and distribution... (May '13) Jun 7 P1BCBjoe 21
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC