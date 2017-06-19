Water main break shuts down Bossier courthouse, airman murder trial on hold
The trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a Barksdale airman set to get under way Thursday afternoon in Bossier Parish is on hold after a water main break forced a State of Emergency Declaration that shut down the courthouse. Bossier Parish Police Jury President Bob Brotherton issued the declaration just before Noon Thursday, citing the loss of water and fire protection.
