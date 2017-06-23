UCA hosts cyber camp another year

UCA hosts cyber camp another year

Friday Jun 23

The University of Central Arkansas is hosting the 2017 Analysis and Investigation through Cyber-Based Scenarios Camp for high school students and teachers during a week-long camp beginning June 25. AICS is a week-long residential program with a national intelligence focus in the context of cyber, consisting of discussion sessions using a scenario-based approach to security issues, hands-on computer science labs, a cryptographic component, film sessions and a final challenge, each of which integrates the history, ethical issues, applications and theory behind the development of analysis and synthesis of information in the context of threat assessment to critical systems.

