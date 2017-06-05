Tennis tournament fundraiser underway to help 'Katy Build'
The annual Katy Build Tennis Tournament is underway as more than 200 tennis players take the courts benefiting a wonderful cause to help families in need. The project is called Katy Build , named in honor of an Airline High School student who was killed, along with two close friends, in a 2006 wreck.
