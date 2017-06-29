Shreveport-Bossier Fourth of July closures, trash pick-up changes
Shreveport and Bossier City have announced city office closures and changes in trash pickup schedule for the Fourth of July holiday. Shreveport garbage and recycling collection will not run on Tuesday.
