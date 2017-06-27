Saltgrass Steak House opens new Baton Rouge location
Saltgrass Steak House, a restaurant chain owned by Houston-based Landry's Inc., opened its newest location today at 2450 S. Acadian Thruway, in the building formerly occupied by Coyote Blues. The South Acadian restaurant is the third Saltgrass location to open in Louisiana.
