Sabre Industries creates 50 new jobs in Bossier City

Saturday Jun 10

The company made a $1.6 million investment to create 50 new jobs at its Sabre Building Systems by CellXion Manufacturing facility on Friday. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 13 indirect jobs for a total of more than 60 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.

