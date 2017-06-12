Sabre Industries creates 50 new jobs in Bossier City
The company made a $1.6 million investment to create 50 new jobs at its Sabre Building Systems by CellXion Manufacturing facility on Friday. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 13 indirect jobs for a total of more than 60 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
