Rapper plans "All Lives Matter" rally for peace, unity

Rapper Uncle Ug said he and others are planning a rally at the end of the month with the goal of stopping the violence in Shreveport-Bossier. The event has been set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 25 at Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church on 329 E Texas St. in Bossier City.

