On eve of July 4, Metairie man recall...

On eve of July 4, Metairie man recalls service in Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: NOLA.com

Metairie's Skip Blanchard flew 163 combat missions in Vietnam. He served as a F-4 Phantom II jet pilot in the late 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loosest vagina in Benton ? 1 hr Wth 5
Shreveport ratchet 3 hr Dee 1
dumpster diving in alexandria 19 hr Moth 6
Swinger club (Jul '13) Sun Joeyb663 57
Searching for,,, Jun 29 babybibs2 1
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Jun 26 fyi 6
trenna bonnette Jun 26 teach 7
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC