The Bossier Police Jury will close the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou at 8:30 a.m. June 6 so the pilings can be repaired. Officials say that work is expected to take a few days.
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three charged with manufacture and distribution... (May '13)
|6 hr
|P1BCBjoe
|21
|Before You Vote
|Mon
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
