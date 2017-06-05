More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Bossier Police Jury will close the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou at 8:30 a.m. June 6 so the pilings can be repaired. Officials say that work is expected to take a few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three charged with manufacture and distribution... (May '13) 6 hr P1BCBjoe 21
Before You Vote Mon Confusing Post 2
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
Jim Wood May 29 Fubber 15
Swinger club (Jul '13) May 22 Durty D 54
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC