Louisiana driver training will include traffic stop conduct

A bill by Sen. Ryan Gatti, a Bossier City Republican, adds "appropriate driver conduct when stopped by a law enforcement officer" to content requirements for driver education courses and the driving test required to get a license. The House backed the bill in a 96-0 vote Sunday, sending it to the governor, who is expected to sign it into law.

