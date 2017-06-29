LA driver's ed courses to teach motorists how to handle traffic stops
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law measures aimed at keeping both motorists and police officers safe during a traffic stop. One of the new laws set to go into effect August 1 is by Rep. Chad Brown and it requires driver's education courses to teach soon to be drivers about what to do during a traffic stop because every situation is unique.
