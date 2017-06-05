Justin Rogers Makes Elite 11 Finals

Justin Rogers Makes Elite 11 Finals

Monday

One of the biggest and most highly respected competitions in the country, Nike's Elite 11 is the standard for the best QBs in the land. After last weekend's competition in Southern California, TCU commit Justin Rogers was named a finalist for this prestigious honor.

