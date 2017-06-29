Jury returns to courtroom in trial of...

Jury returns to courtroom in trial of man accused of killing BAFB airman hy

Friday Jun 23

The jury has returned to the courtroom in the trial of 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw, accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Tech. Sgt. Zecharia Casagranda an Airman based at Barksdale Air Force Base.

