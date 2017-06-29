Jury returns to courtroom in trial of man accused of killing BAFB airman hy
The jury has returned to the courtroom in the trial of 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw, accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Tech. Sgt. Zecharia Casagranda an Airman based at Barksdale Air Force Base.
