Investigators on scene of shooting on...

Investigators on scene of shooting on Anita Street in Bossier City.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

According to Public Information Officer Mark Natale, police responded to a double shooting in the 1300 block of Anita Street, across from Hooter Park, shortly before 11:30 Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trenna bonnette 5 hr the nose knows no... 4
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... 6 hr Echo 5
domestic abuser (Nov '13) 6 hr A witness 5
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo 8 hr City Tax Payer 1
Make money sitting at home on your cell! It's t... 20 hr jeremiahm8251 1
Confederate Statue Thu Good ol boy 5
Before You Vote Jun 19 Inquiring Tool 3
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC