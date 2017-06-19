Investigators on scene of shooting on Anita Street in Bossier City.
According to Public Information Officer Mark Natale, police responded to a double shooting in the 1300 block of Anita Street, across from Hooter Park, shortly before 11:30 Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.
