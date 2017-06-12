Investigation of homicide in Plain Dealing leads to 2 arrests
Bossier sheriff's detectives have arrested 19-year-old Phillip A. Woods, of the 400 block of Fir Street, on one count of second-degree murder. He is accused of slaying a 16-year-old male as a result of an ongoing dispute about 5:40 a.m. Sunday near a residence in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loosest vagina in Benton ?
|Fri
|Str8
|4
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jun 16
|Jerome
|56
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 15
|igor4
|1
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|Jun 8
|Noname
|2
|Three charged with manufacture and distribution... (May '13)
|Jun 7
|P1BCBjoe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC