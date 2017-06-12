Investigation of homicide in Plain Dealing leads to 2 arrests

Bossier sheriff's detectives have arrested 19-year-old Phillip A. Woods, of the 400 block of Fir Street, on one count of second-degree murder. He is accused of slaying a 16-year-old male as a result of an ongoing dispute about 5:40 a.m. Sunday near a residence in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.

