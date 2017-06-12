Close to 500 people gathered Wednesday at the church for a memorial service for Verita Rone.
Close to 500 people gathered Wednesday evening at the church on Viking Drive for a memorial service for Verita Rone. Police say Rone, 52, of Bossier City, was traveling with her five grandchildren when her vehicle veered off the road, she lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a cable barrier.
Add your comments below
