Close to 500 people gathered Wednesda...

Close to 500 people gathered Wednesday at the church for a memorial service for Verita Rone.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Close to 500 people gathered Wednesday evening at the church on Viking Drive for a memorial service for Verita Rone. Police say Rone, 52, of Bossier City, was traveling with her five grandchildren when her vehicle veered off the road, she lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a cable barrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loosest vagina in Benton ? 10 hr Str8 4
Swinger club (Jul '13) 20 hr Jerome 56
trenna bonnette Thu igor4 1
Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10) Jun 9 Tyrone Johnson 8
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton? Jun 8 Noname 2
News Three charged with manufacture and distribution... (May '13) Jun 7 P1BCBjoe 21
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC