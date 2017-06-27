Bossier City's population is on the rise

Bossier City's population is on the rise

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

According to an estimate from the LSU Ag Center, Bossier City's population will be at 69,584 on July 1, according to the city of Bossier City. That's an increase of nearly 600 people in 2015 and over 2,000 people in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for,,, 5 hr babybibs2 1
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Mon fyi 6
trenna bonnette Jun 26 teach 7
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jun 25 smilez 11
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo Jun 25 smilez 3
Ms Cruise Captain Jun 25 smilez 2
Alexandria City Marshal arrested Jun 25 smilez 3
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,380 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC