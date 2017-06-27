Bossier City's population is on the rise
According to an estimate from the LSU Ag Center, Bossier City's population will be at 69,584 on July 1, according to the city of Bossier City. That's an increase of nearly 600 people in 2015 and over 2,000 people in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for,,,
|5 hr
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mon
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
|Ms Cruise Captain
|Jun 25
|smilez
|2
|Alexandria City Marshal arrested
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC