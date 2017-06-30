Bossier City Police Department)

Shreveport police have identified the woman wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Shreveport teen last week. Tamala Ware, 47, of the 7600 block of Harris Street in Shreveport is wanted for her alleged role in the hit-and-run on June 22 that fatally injured 16-year-old Demetrius Dukes, Jr. Dukes was walking to the store with two of his cousins along Range Lane around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a care and thrown into a ditch.

